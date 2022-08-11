scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Independence Day ‘terror attack plot’: Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

ATS claimed on Tuesday that Sabahuddin Azmi had links with Islamic State (IS) and was also planning to target RSS leaders.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 11, 2022 2:30:28 am
The ATS also claimed that Sabahuddin was currently a member of AIMIM. (Representational/File)

Sabahuddin Azmi, 25, arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the UP Police from Azamgarh for allegedly planning to carry out a blast on Independence Day, dropped out of school after Class VI and worked as an AC repair mechanic, his family and neighbours said.

Expressing dismay over his arrest, Azmi’s family and neighbours in Mubarakpur area of Azamgarh claimed that he was innocent and wrongly arrested by the UP ATS.

“My brother is innocent. The ATS has wrongly taken action against him,” Sabahuddin’s cousin Salauddin said.

Also Read |Man with ‘Islamic State links’ arrested by NIA from Delhi’s Batla House

“Last week, police picked up Sabahuddin from our house. A day later, the ATS picked two more men from the area. On Tuesday, police showed the arrest of Sabahuddin and released the two others youths,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...

ATS claimed on Tuesday that Azmi had links with Islamic State (IS) and was also planning to target RSS leaders.

“Sabahuddin’s family is in the business of weaving. Around five years ago, Sabahuddin went to Mumbai where he learned air condition repairing. He stayed in Mumbai for around two months and returned to his native place. Since then, he used to repair air conditioners in Azamgarh,” said a local shopkeeper Ziaullah.

The youngest among the five brothers, Sabahuddin is single.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

While the ATS claimed that Sabahuddin was a member of AIMIM, the party has denied it.

Advertisement
Also Read |Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home

Shah Alam, who contested the 2022 Assembly election from the Mubarakpur Assembly seat on an AIMIM ticket, also denied having any knowledge about Sabahuddin.

“Sabahuddin used to play an active part in the election campaigns. We don’t know which political party he was supporting,” his cousin Salauddin said.

A resident of Mubarakpur said, Sabahuddin used to sell vegetables in the area. “Since his family’s financial condition was not good, people in the area collected money to send his elder brother Salim to Dubai for work,” the resident added.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Azamgarh police are collecting details about him and his family. Sources said that police have so far not found any involvement of Sabahuddin Azmi in any criminal activities. “We are trying to collect information about Sabahuddin Azmi from adjoining districts also,” said Azamgarh SP Anurag Arya.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 02:30:28 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

4

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

5

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement