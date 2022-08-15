On I-Day, Adityanath says will continue to provide honest and sensitive govt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday assured the people of the state on the occasion of Independence Day his government is committed to providing ‘imandar’ and ‘samvedansheel’ (honest and sensitive) administration as he listed ‘service, security, and good governance’ among its priorities.

During his speech on India’s 76th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at Vidhan Bhawan, Adityanath said his government has already assured ‘kanoon ka raj’ (the rule of law) along with ‘pardarshi’ and ‘jawabdeh’ (transparent and answerable) government.

The chief minister said his government has presented many models, which were followed by others during the coronavirus pandemic, and added he was confident that citizens of Uttar Pradesh would connect themselves with the programmes of double engine government. He added his policy of “zero tolerance” against crime and criminals has also been appreciated widely.

“Yeh Uttar Pradesh ke itihas mein pehli bar ho raha hai ki koi mukhyamantri panch saal tak apne karyakal safalta purvak, bina dige, bina ruke, apne karyakram ko aage barhate hue, phir se shapath grahan karte hue, Pradesh ki janta ki sewa ke liye phir se khara hokarke karya kar raha hai (This has happened for the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh that a chief minister successfully completed his five-year term without deviating or stopping and taking forward his programmes and once again took the oath of office to serve the state’s people).”

Listing the achievements of his government, Adityanath said it is also working on the plan to develop “Maryada Purushotam Bhagwan Sri Ram ke Pawan Dham” on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He added other religious places such as Braj Bhumi or Namisaran will also be developed by his government.

Adityanath said his government is also trying to preserve the forts of Bundelkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, has made Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a “national festival” by connecting every citizen as he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all freedom fighters and soldiers during the ceremony. He added the five-day events, including the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as well as Partition Horror Remembrance Day, connect us with our heritage.

“Hum sabko apne desh par, apne desh ke sansadiya loktantra par gaurav ki anubhuti honti chahiye (Everyone should be proud of our country and its parliamentary democracy),” said Adityanath.

The UP chief minister also sought the support of the 25 crore people of the state to make the dream of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” a reality.