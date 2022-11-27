scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Incentives for investors: Uttar Pradesh govt launches online system

For the UP GIS, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has set a goal of attracting investments of Rs 10 lakh crore. The government is offering numerous incentives to investors in order to reach that goal, the government said.

Yogi Adityanath, UP government, Uttar Pradesh government, UP Global Investors Summit, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsUP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

AHEAD OF the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) slated for February next year, the state government on Saturday launched an online incentives management system (OIMS) under the Nivesh Mitra Portal to provide online incentives for all policies and to streamline the procedure. Incentives will be processed, sanctioned and paid through that centralised system, the government said.

For the UP GIS, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has set a goal of attracting investments of Rs 10 lakh crore. The government is offering numerous incentives to investors in order to reach that goal, the government said. To strengthen efforts to attract investments, through ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Starting Business’, the government has made such provisions that all incentives will be processed online and the investors don’t have to go to many offices to do the same thing.

As per the government, the portal has been developed in such a way that it will automatically understand the business trend and give an opportunity to apply the incentives available under the policy of the concerned department. The portal will also ensure that the process of incentive is processed online in the concerned department and the investor can track its status at each stage.

The portal will also have a leadership dashboard, which will be used by the department heads concerned to monitor the online incentives process of investors. This will help in timely and transparent disposal of incentives, official sources said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...Premium
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...

The portal will also be used to provide a Letter of Comfort (LOC), upload and forward the agenda/appraisal of committee meetings of nodal agency and departments. “In a way, this portal will act as a one stop solution for the investors for all their incentive related problems,” the government said in the release.

Also, the ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ portal has been launched to give investors all the information related to investment in the state and to encourage them to invest.

Through the Investor Relationship Management System (IRMS) on the portal, investors will get all kinds of support even after investment. Through this, all types of investments can also be monitored. Investors will be able to submit their investment intent through this portal, track their investments and projects, and receive benefits, the government said.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

A total of 35 nodal officers from several departments will work together to address investor issues on this portal.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-11-2022 at 04:06:19 am
Next Story

1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur | Chargesheet filed against 40 accused in 10 cases: SIT

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close