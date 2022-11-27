Incentives for investors: Uttar Pradesh govt launches online system

AHEAD OF the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) slated for February next year, the state government on Saturday launched an online incentives management system (OIMS) under the Nivesh Mitra Portal to provide online incentives for all policies and to streamline the procedure. Incentives will be processed, sanctioned and paid through that centralised system, the government said.

For the UP GIS, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has set a goal of attracting investments of Rs 10 lakh crore. The government is offering numerous incentives to investors in order to reach that goal, the government said. To strengthen efforts to attract investments, through ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Starting Business’, the government has made such provisions that all incentives will be processed online and the investors don’t have to go to many offices to do the same thing.

As per the government, the portal has been developed in such a way that it will automatically understand the business trend and give an opportunity to apply the incentives available under the policy of the concerned department. The portal will also ensure that the process of incentive is processed online in the concerned department and the investor can track its status at each stage.

The portal will also have a leadership dashboard, which will be used by the department heads concerned to monitor the online incentives process of investors. This will help in timely and transparent disposal of incentives, official sources said.

The portal will also be used to provide a Letter of Comfort (LOC), upload and forward the agenda/appraisal of committee meetings of nodal agency and departments. “In a way, this portal will act as a one stop solution for the investors for all their incentive related problems,” the government said in the release.

Also, the ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ portal has been launched to give investors all the information related to investment in the state and to encourage them to invest.

Through the Investor Relationship Management System (IRMS) on the portal, investors will get all kinds of support even after investment. Through this, all types of investments can also be monitored. Investors will be able to submit their investment intent through this portal, track their investments and projects, and receive benefits, the government said.

A total of 35 nodal officers from several departments will work together to address investor issues on this portal.