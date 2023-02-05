Inaugurated by CM Yogi, new centre to ease visa application troubles

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Lucknow which will enable citizens of the state to complete the formalities related to the visa application process for 10 countries with ease.

The newly inaugurated visa application centre, the first of its kind in Lucknow, would facilitate completion of the visa application process for 10 countries – Austria, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Estonia, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Saudi Arabia – in Lucknow.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said, “The inauguration of the VFS centre in Lucknow a week before the Global Investors Summit is an opportunity not only for the residents of the state capital but for the people of Uttar Pradesh. For this, I heartily thank Mr. Zubin Kararia, the founder and CEO of VFS, and his entire team, and congratulate all of you on this occasion.”

“By using technology, we can achieve the goal of not only ‘ease of doing business’ but also ‘ease of living’. If a little effort is made in this direction, the goals can be achieved,” he said.

Talking about VFS Global, which was launched in 2001 by Karkaria, the chief minister said, “This ‘Made in India’ company has now become a global leader in its field…VFS Global is the world’s largest provider of outsourcing and technical services in the field of visa processing to various governments and embassies/High Commissions. Presently, it is looking after passport and visa services for India in 12 countries around the world. So far, it has disposed of 2 crore applications.”

Talking about the role played by the company in various missions of the Centre, Adityanath said, “It participated in missions such as ‘Operation Rahat’ which was carried out in 2015 to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens who were stranded in the war-torn Arab country of Yemen.”

“The visa application process facilitation center has the capacity to handle more than 1.20 lakh visa applications every year. I have also been informed that VFS Global, in collaboration with the Indian Hotels Company Limited, will train the youth of the state in hospitality services as per the skill development program of the state government,” Adityanath added.

The move will benefit Uttar Pradesh’s youth and carry the state’s ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ legacy forward, the chief minister said.