In Wake of HC Ruling Cabinet clears job hurdle for married daughters of govt employees

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to make the married daughter of government employees eligible for the jods in the event of their parent’s death. Till now, the employee’s son and unmarried daughter were eligible for getting the job on compensation ground.

The decision comes in the wake of the Allahabad High Court ruling that the married daughter of a government employee is eligible for a job as much as her married brother on compassionate grounds in the event of his death.

The proposal to amend the existing recruitment rules for dependents of deceased government employees was cleared by the state Cabinet late on Wednesday evening.

Sources said the state government employees had, for long, been raising this demand and it gathered more chorus in the wake of the pandemic as it was seen that several women, who were dependent on their fathers even after marriage, did not get jobs on compassionate grounds after their deaths as the rules applied only to sons and unmarried daughters.

“This had, for long, been the demand of the employees’ associations and there are several instances where we fought to ensure that dependent daughters, even if married, can get jobs on compassionate grounds. However, the existing rules came in the way every time. Some even moved court for relief but the rules stipulated that only sons and unmarried daughters could be considered for government jobs on compassionate grounds,” Yadvendra Mishra, president, UP Secretariat Employees Union, said.

“The decision will help many dependent married daughters, who had been fighting their cases all this time,” he said, adding that even some courts in the recent past had advised the state government to consider amending the recruitment rules.

The Cabinet cleared the proposal that sought a 12th amendment to the Uttar Pradesh rules for recruitment of dependents of government employees following their death while in service.

Sources in the government said that as per the amendment, the word “daughter” would be replaced with “unmarried daughters” in the existing rules.

While the married daughters would come later in the priority list after wife, son and unmarried daughter, the move would help, especially in cases where government employees only have married daughters as dependents.