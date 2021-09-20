In viral video, UP Speaker talks about Bapu, clothes & also Rakhi Sawant

In a video that went viral on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said that if people could be venerated based on how few clothes they wear then actor Rakhi Sawant would be a more well-known personality than Mahatma Gandhi. Dixit, however, claimed that he was quoted out of context, and said that he, in fact, praised Gandhi.

The Speaker made the controversial comment at the BJP’s “Prabuddha Sammelan” in Unnao’s Bangarmau area on Saturday. The ruling party is currently organising these sammelans across the state, and Dixit was invited to the event in Unnao since he hails from the district.

“Gandhi ji kapde kam pehante thhey, dhoti pehente thhey…Gandhi ji ko Bapu kaha gaya. Ab agar kapde utarne se koi mahan ho jata hai toh Rakhi Sawant Mahatma Gandhi se bari ban jati… [Gandhi ji used to wear few clothes, he used to wear dhoti..Gandhi ji was called Bapu.. now, had anyone become a great personality just by shedding their clothes then Rakhi Sawant would have been bigger than Gandhi],” Dixit is heard saying in a video of his speech at the event.

Dixit told The Indian Express that the video was being shown out of context, and added that he praised Gandhi. He said those who listen to the entire video would know that he was praising Gandhi, and was trying to explain that a person becomes great through hard work and honesty, among other things.

“I was praising by trying to explain that a person becomes big by hard work, honesty, his karma and his capabilities… I was trying to explain that there are various factors that make one great,” said the Speaker.

Dixit said he had written several books, including on Mahatma Gandhi, and claimed that he was being quoted out of context. “One should listen to the entire video to understand what I was saying,” he added.

Asked about his presence at a BJP event, Dixit said that at the event he had made it clear that he would not speak on any political matter, and kept his word.