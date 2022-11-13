In video of MLA telling officials to stand up, a protocol laid down by govt 5 years ago

A viral video of a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh telling government officials to stand up on seeing him arrive has brought to the fore a five-year-old order issued by the government asking top officers in the state administration to ensure that “protocols and courtesy” are displayed for the MPs and MLAs.

In the viral video, Anil Singh, the BJP MLA from Purva seat in Unnao district, could be heard telling government officials: “Vidhayak Anil Singh awa karenn to sab adhikari khade ho jaya karen. Pehle sau baar keh chuken hain sab logan ke, abki tumhre khilaf likha padhi kar debe.” (Whenever MLA Anil Singh comes, all the officers must stand up. I have already told this to all 100 times. This time, I will make a complaint).”

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Singh said that he was invited to a meeting of Zila Panchayat at Vikas Bhawan in Unnao district on Friday. “When I reached there, somebody else was seated on the chair reserved for me. Nobody in the meeting stood up when I reached there. It was like they did not see me. It was misbehaviour and against the protocol laid down for an MLA as a public representative,” said Singh, a two-term MLA, adding district-level officers, including engineers, were present in the meeting. Singh said that while officers were sitting on “big-size” chairs, he was offered a plastic chair. “I will meet Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Monday and give him a letter informing him about the misbehaviour by officials at the meeting. I will also meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on this matter… If protocols laid down for the MLAs mean nothing to the officers, then these protocols should end. I will then instead touch the feet of the officers to get the public welfare works done.”

On October 18, 2017, a few months after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, the state chief secretary issued an order to all top officials, including the additional chief secretary, DGP, all the divisional commissioners, district magistrates, district police chiefs and other head of departments, regarding the execution of allowed protocols and courtesy to be displayed for the members of Parliament and the state legislature.

That order, meant for all government officials, stated that if MPs/MLAs meet them as a public representative for pubic-related works, then they should be given due respect. “…stand-up from the chair to welcome them and offer them snacks/water. During the discussion, if the officer is unable to accept their (MP/MLAs’) request or suggestion, then the officer will politely tell that to honourable member and also state the reasons for not accepting the request. It will also be expected from the officers that they will stand up in respect when members of the state legislature will leave,” read the government order.

As per that order, officers will have to receive phone calls from public representatives.

In case, the officer is in any meeting or unavailable, they will call back to them later on priority, it stated.

According to the order, disciplinary action would be taken in case of a violation of courtesy.