In video, BJP MLA loses temper over questions

IRKED BY questions from a local youth over development works in the area during his visit to a village in his constituency, BJP MLA from Faridpur constituency, Bareilly, Shyam Bihari Lal, allegedly asked during a public meeting on Friday if they would consider the village developed “only if dance by prostitutes” was organised there.

Advertising

The MLA was attending a programme at Nawada Van village to meet the beneficiaries of several government schemes when a local youth among a crowd of 100-150 persons stood up and said the BJP wants to do things but “no one wants to do anything for their area.” The MLA then tells the youth “not to talk nonsense.”

After the youth said that if this keeps happening, he (Lal) would not be able to win again, the MLA says, “Tumhe jo ukhaad mile tum ukhaad lena. Humne jo kaam kiye… Iss gaon me jo sadak bani woh tumne banayi?…. Nahi tum kya chahte ho tumhare gaon me kya cheej ho jaye…(Do whatever you can. Did you make the road in this village? What else do you want in your village? Don’t you have road and electricity in your village?),” said the MLA. “You want prostitutes to dance here or what,” he added.

When contacted, the MLA told The Sunday Express that he was telling the locals about all the good works he has done, when the youth “started interfering.”