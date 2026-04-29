In Varanasi, Modi says women reservation a national mission, blames Opposition for Bill’s defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures was a national mission, and hit out at the Opposition parties for not letting the amendment Bill pass in Parliament.

Addressing a “Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan” (women’s convention) in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Modi said, “I have come to seek your blessings, as the MP of Kashi and as the Prime Minister of the country. I want your blessings to achieve a major national goal, which is to implement reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.”

Referring to the passage of the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, 2023, also called the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing for 33% reservation for women in legislatures, the PM said, “A few days ago, due to parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress, this effort did not see the light of day in Parliament. But I assure all my sisters once again that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure your right to reservation is implemented.”

Framing women as central to his vision of a “Viksit Bharat”, the PM said, “When I speak of a developed India, its strongest pillar is an empowered woman of India.”

Highlighting his government’s past initiatives, Modi listed schemes aimed at women’s welfare, including sanitation coverage and expanding banking access. “Women’s welfare has been given priority in government policies. safety and convenience were key pillars of empowerment,” he said.

Recalling the tenures of the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, he claimed, “Till a few years ago, it was difficult for young women to step out of their homes. Now, those with wrong intentions know the consequences.”

Stressing the need for an early implementation of women’s reservation and claiming it was the reason for bringing the Bill for discussion in Parliament, he said, “After a law is passed, it is necessary to implement it. The BJP-NDA government stands for empowerment of women, their upliftment, and making their lives easier.”

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Underlining women’s participation in the economy, Modi said, “The BJP-led NDA government is making women self-reliant and enabling them to lead the campaign for a developed India.

Targeting the Opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC and DMK, Modi alleged that they had historically opposed women’s reservation and again stood. These dynastic and appeasement-driven parties are scared of women empowerment, he added.

Referring to the Assembly elections in some states, the PM said, “In Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, women voted in record numbers. They voted to punish the parties opposed to women’s interests. Women’s role in sectors such as defence, agriculture, and digital services has grown in the recent past.”

“As more women step into leadership roles at the grassroots level, their participation in policy-making must also increase. Initiatives like “Bank Sakhis”, “Krishi Sakhis”, and the opening of Sainik Schools and defence academies to women are an example of the government’s work in this direction,” he said.

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After assuming office in 2014, his government has built more than 12 crore toilets across the country, opened over 30 crore bank accounts for women, provided electricity connections to more than 2.5 crore households and ensured tap-water supply to over 12 crore homes, he said.

Modi said two years ago, a major campaign linked to the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana was launched in Varanasi, under which around 27,000 bank accounts were opened for girls within a month and an amount of Rs 300 was transferred to each account. “The scheme is playing a major role in improving girls’ education and securing their future. While it has strengthened education, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has ensured income opportunities,” he said.

Initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, have helped provide healthcare support to women, Modi added.

Meanwhile, Modi inaugurated 48 completed projects built at a cost of over Rs 1,050 crore and laid the foundation stone of 112 others worth around Rs 5,300 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. The key infrastructure projects include the completion of the Varanasi-Azamgarh Road widening, the opening of critical rail over bridges at Kazzakpura and Kadipur and a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 55 MLD in Bhagwanpur.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said more than Rs 35,000 crore worth of development projects have been completed in Varanasi over the past decade, while works on those worth Rs 20,000 crore are currently underway.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said PM Modi, the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi since 2014, has led the transformation of the ancient city into a global centre by combining heritage with modern development.

Among the 112 projects whose foundation stones were laid were 13 sewage and water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0, a 500-bed multi-superspecialty hospital at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital and the construction of market complexes and office spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra, according to an official statement.

The other projects are renovation and rejuvenation of ponds, redevelopment of a 198-bed hospital, construction of a 100-bed critical care block and development of tourism facilities at key ghats including Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, and Namo Ghat.

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The PM laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Divisional Office, Nagar Nigam office building, and a Government Child Shelter Home and Juvenile Justice Board in Ramnagar, Varanasi. He also transferred over Rs 105 crore as bonus to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy, the statement said.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Varanasi Junction-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction third and fourth railway line project, including the construction of a rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga.

Also, the PM flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains — Varanasi to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus).

For UP, this development holds special significance as Varanasi and Ayodhya, being major spiritual destinations, attract millions of devotees annually, and an enhanced rail connectivity to metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune is expected to boost tourism, an official statement said. — With PTI inputs