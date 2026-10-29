In Uttar Pradesh MLC polls, BJP, Samajwadi Party hold 6-3 tally, 2 seats still in play

Of the 11 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls, the ruling BJP won six and the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) three. The counting of votes for the remaining two Graduate constituencies – Lucknow and Varanasi – stretched till Wednesday night, with the SP leading in both.

The counting of votes for the five Graduate and six Teachers’ constituencies began at 8 am on Tuesday. Voting, done through ballot papers, took place last Friday.

The six seats won by the BJP include four Teachers’ constituencies of Bareilly-Moradabad, Lucknow, Meerut and Gorakhpur-Faizabad, and two Graduates’ constituencies of Agra and Meerut.

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The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, won the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates’ constituency, and two teachers’ constituencies of Varanasi and Agra-Aligarh.