In Uttar Pradesh, active cases climb to 57,355; positivity rate 5.70%

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported a total of 13,681 fresh Covid cases, showing a consistent rise from 11,089 cases reported on Tuesday. The state’s active caseload reached 57,355, and the test-positivity to 5.70 per cent on Wednesday, according to the state Health Department bulletin.

A total of three deaths were reported from the state, taking the cumulative death tally to 22,940. Sultanpur, Hardoi, and Kanpur Nagar reported one death each.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Lucknow (2,181), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,992), Ghaziabad (1,526) and Meerut (1,250). All other districts reported less than 1,000 cases on Wednesday.

The highest number of active cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar (9,300), Lucknow (8,168), Ghaziabad (7,665) and Meerut (5,597).

Speaking at the daily Covid briefing, ACS (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, “Even as the number of active cases has reached 57,355, the number of people in hospitals is 617. It is clear that only one per cent of people were required to go to hospitals. Also, it is not necessary that they were in hospitals due to Covid. Most people who are there for other reasons like surgery etc and have tested positive. Howsoever, it is important to be careful.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed Nodal officers to take stock of the Covid situation in their allotted districts. “All Nodal officers have been told to conduct inspections of their districts in the next three days. They will submit a report to the Health Department on January 17,” said a government spokesperson.