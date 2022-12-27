In UP’s Rampur, pastor among 2 held on conversion charges

Two persons, including a Church pastor, were arrested in separate cases in Rampur district on Sunday for allegedly trying to make people convert to Christianity, police said.

The first case was lodged at the Patwai police station in Shahabad sub-division against pastor Paulus Masih (35) for allegedly luring some people belonging to the Dalit community to adopt Christianity by promising “good life” on the complaint of one Rajeev Yadav, who claimed to be a Bajrang Dal office-bearer. The FIR was registered against Masih under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

“Except for the pastor, we have not found involvement of any other person in the matter so far. We will also take into account the videos of the incident doing rounds on social media,” said Patwai SHO Harendra Yadav.

In his complaint, Rajeev Yadav said they got information on Sunday that several people assembled at the residence of Vikram Singh, also a Dalit, at Sona village. “We came to know that a pastor was convincing people to adopt Christianity by way of promises. We went to the spot and found that he was telling people about Christianity and was trying to convince them to change their religion. Though he denied having lured people to adopt Christianity, many of those present there claimed otherwise,” said Rajeev.

SHO Yadav said during the preliminary probe it came to light that there were around 20-30 persons of Jatav community at Vikram Singh’s house when the pastor was present there.

Also, a 26 year-old youth was arrested for allegedly trying to convince people belonging to the Dalit community to adopt Christianity by luring them with the promise of a “good life”. The accused, Shivdesh, a Dalit, is a resident of Bakar Ali village in Milak sub-division.