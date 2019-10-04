In UP’s Mainpuri, Dalit minor girl ‘molested’, RSS office bearer, 3 others booked

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office bearer and three of his family members were booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Dalit girl in Mainpuri district on Wednesday. The police have lodged a molestation case against the four accused. Also, based on the complaint of the accused — RSS Prant Sah Baudhhik Pramukh, Satish Yadav — a counter FIR was registered against the girl’s father and four others for dacoity, intentional insult and voluntarily causing hurt.

According to police, following a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, an FIR was registered under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Yadav, his brothers — Jaidev Yadav and Sahdev Yadav — and his son, Ganesh Yadav.

A senior police officer said, “The incident took place when Ganesh Yadav was getting a land levelled in the village and a few workers passed lewd comments at the girl who was going to the field. When she protested, an argument started between them. Following this, more people reached the spot and a scuffle broke out. Some of the accused were allegedly beaten up. Those involved have suffered minor injuries.”

Another police officer said, “In the complaint, the girl’s father has alleged that his 16-year-old daughter was going to the field to relieve herself on Wednesday morning, when she was dragged to a nearby field by the accused. While they were trying to sexually assault her, she screamed for help. Several local residents reached the spot, following which the accused fled.”

Soon after the FIR was lodged against Yadav and his family members, BJP workers, led by party’s district president Alok Gupta, gathered at the police station and created a ruckus. They demanded that the case be expunged and wanted the police to register a case against the girl’s father and some other people. Following the protest, the police lodged an FIR against the victim’s father in the evening.

“The FIR registered against Satish Yadav is false. He was not even present at the spot when the alleged incident took place,” said Gupta.

Police said that based on Yadav’s complaint, the counter FIR was lodged against five people, including the girl’s father, under IPC sections 395 (dacoity), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The dacoity charges were added as it was alleged that a sum of Rs 350 was snatched during the attack. It was also alleged in the FIR that the girl’s father and four others attacked a earthmover operator and snatched a gold chain from Ganesh, while Yadav was watching the whole incident hiding in a nearby field.