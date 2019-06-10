In UP’s Kushinagar, 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted by six men: Cops

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, beaten up and sexually assaulted by six persons in Kushinagar on Saturday. Police claimed the accused are the girl’s neighbours who had a dispute with her family over the construction of a drain near her house.

Medical examination has found injury marks on the girl’s body but not on her private parts. Pathological report is awaited to get confirmation on whether she was raped, police said adding four of the accused were arrested on Sunday.

“The medical report of the girl neither confirms nor denies rape. Pathological tests will be held to get confirmation on that. There was an ongoing dispute between the girl’s family and the accused over the construction of a drain. Four accused have been arrested while others are on the run,” said Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Narain Mishra.

The girl’s mother gave a written complaint to the police on Saturday and the case was registered on Sunday, police said.

“Both the families are relatives and neighbours. Around 10 days ago, there was an altercation between them after the girl’s family got an underground drain constructed. After a heated argument on Friday night, around 6-7 persons came to the girl’s house when she was alone. They dragged her to their house where they allegedly forced themselves on her. The injured girl was later left outside from where she was brought back to her home by local residents,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

“The girl’s family members who had gone to nearby village rushed home on getting the information and took the girl to the hospital. We reached the hospital to find injuries all over her body. Her clothes were bloodstained,” added the officer.

SHO of the police station said an FIR was lodged under various sections of IPC and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against all of the accused and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act against one of them. The victim and five of the accused belong to same community while one of the accused is an OBC.