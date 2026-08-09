In UP, young IAS, IPS, IFS officers to guide govt inter-college students to prepare for competitive exams

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Education Department to formulate a programme to rope in young state-cadre officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) to hold regular interactions with students of government-run intermediate colleges to motivate and provide them career guidance for competitive examinations.

The officers will assist the students on preparing for NDA, JEE, NEET and CUET and other examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), and Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC).

Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, directed the state School Education director general to ensure effective monitoring of the programme.

All divisional commissioners have been instructed to periodically review the programme at their level, it is learnt.

Directions have also been issued to the director, Secondary Education, all divisional joint directors of education (secondary) and all district inspectors of schools.

The district inspectors of schools have been asked to inform the schools concerned about the programme and ensure coordination between the officers and school managements.

Sen Sharma said, “Instructions have been issued by the Chief Secretary to all district magistrates that young IAS, IPS and IFS officers posted in the districts should visit at least one intermediate-level school every month and interact with students. During these visits, the experiences of the officers, working methods and life struggles will serve as a source of inspiration for students. Through these interactions, the officers will also respond to the queries of the students and help them find the right direction.”

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Participatory discussions and question-and-answer sessions will be given a priority during these interactions, it is learnt. The sessions will also focus on setting life goals and career planning, effective study methods, time management and self-discipline.

The programmes will also provide information about opportunities in higher education, technical education, vocational education, entrepreneurship and start-ups.

The students will also be informed about major Central and State government schemes related to the youth.

To broaden the scope of these interactions, topics such as financial skills, communication skills, business management, cyber security, de-addiction, stress management and confidence building will also be included.

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As per the instructions, the district magistrates will prepare a monthly calendar of these interactions and submit a brief report to the Secondary Education Department by the 5th of every month.

The report will include the number of school visits, names of schools, officers who participated in the programmes, key topics discussed and suggestions received from students.

The district magistrates have also been authorised to personally review the quality of the programmes and introduce innovations at their level.