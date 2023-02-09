In UP, power meter tender for which Adani bid cancelled

Following the cancellation of a Rs 5,454 crore worth tender for the supply and operation of about 79 lakh smart prepaid electricity meters by Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (MVVNL) in which Adani Group was said to be the lowest bidder, the Uttar Pradesh Power Consumer Council has demanded scrapping of similar tenders issued by three other DISCOMS in the state – Dakshinanchal, Purvanchal and Paschimanchal – citing high cost.

The total cost of these four tenders for the installation of 2.5 crore prepaid smart meters in these four DISCOMS is estimated to be over Rs 20,000 crore.

UP Power Consumer Council chairperson Avadhesh Verma, who had complained of “high cost”, said that like MVVNL, the lowest bids in the other three DISCOMS are also high.

“…even the lowest bids, like by the Adani Group in Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd or those in Dakshinanchal, Purvanchal and Pashimanchal, are 48 per cent to 65 per cent higher than Rs 6,000 per meter set under the standard guidelines by the regulatory authority,” said Verma.

According to Verma, GMR, L&T, Adani Group and IntelliSmart had bid for these tenders.

The Adani Group in response to a query said, “It is pertinent to note that the concerned officials of UP government would be the best authority to comment on this development given the fact that they are the only party privy to answering what caused the cancellation of the tender.” “However, a section of media is reporting that being a smart meter manufacturer was a pre-condition to participate in the tendering process. That is not a requirement stated in the Government of India’s standard bidding norms,” it said.