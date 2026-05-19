In UP, on an average, 5 encounters took place every day in Yogi rule

Eighteen police personnel lost their lives in these encounters, and 1,852 were injured.

17,043 – that is the number of encounters, the UP government on Monday said, have been carried out by the state police since Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of the state in March 2017. This roughly accounts for five encounters every day in the state.

In a press statement released by the UP government on Monday, it claimed that these encounters led to the killing of 289 “hardened criminals” and injured 11,834 others. “During the same period, 34,253 criminals were arrested in a sweeping crackdown aimed at tackling organized crime and serious offences across the state,” the government said.

Eighteen police personnel lost their lives in these encounters, and 1,852 were injured, it added.