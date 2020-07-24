In UP, liquor shops to stay open in non-hotspots during weekend curbs

Liquor shops to stay open from 10 am to 9 pm. File Liquor shops to stay open from 10 am to 9 pm. File

This weekend when restrictions will be enforced in Uttar Pradesh, liquor shops, including the model shops, will stay open across the state except in Covid containment zones.

An order issued by state Pradesh Excise Department on Thursday stated that all retail shops of country and foreign-made liquor, beer and model shops will stay operational from 10 am to 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays as they are exempted from the fresh restrictions.

On July 14, the UP government had ordered weekend restrictions – from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am – across UP in a bid to curb the surge in the coronavirus cases. All the shops except those selling essential items and medicines were allowed to stay open.

In Thursday’s order, the Excise Department made it clear that the exemption to retail liquor shops will not be extended to those located in the containment zones.

As on Thursday, there are over 5,700 notified containment zones across 969 police station areas in the state.

A senior official of the Excise Department said that the state incurred a loss of over Rs 600 crore in its revenue from liquor sale during the lockdown period this year.

The Excise Department also stated in its order that in case of natural calamity, the spread of pandemic or any law and order situation, the Excise Commissioner has been authorised to take a decision about the operation of these shops.

The consumption of liquor and pan in public places, however, would continue to be prohibited, it added.

