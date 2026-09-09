In UP, honorarium of anganwadi workers & helpers hiked, to get cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s newly appointed CEO Jitendra Mishra during a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. PTI

The monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers in Uttar Pradesh has been increased by Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday.

The honorarium for the anganwadi workers will now be Rs 12,000, while that of helpers will be Rs 6,000, the government said in a statement.

Also, the anganwadi workers, helpers and their families will now get cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh every year, it was announced.

The CM also announced plans to make anganwadi centres smart through smartphones and real-time data.

Addressing a felicitation programme in Ayodhya, Adityanath said when the BJP formed government in 2017, anganwadi workers received an honorarium of just Rs 3,000. “The government linked it with a performance-based system and increased it to Rs 8,000. Now it will be increased to Rs 12,000. The honorarium of helpers was also increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000 earlier and is now being increased to Rs 6,000. Anganwadi workers and helpers played a vital role along with ANMs and ASHA workers during COVID-19 while screening people in villages and serving infected people,” he said.