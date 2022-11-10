In UP govt’s bid to attract investments, slew of policy tweaks, incentives

Ahead of Global Investors Summit, scheduled for January next year, the Uttar Pradesh government has amended several policies since August with an aim to meet an ambitious target of Rs 10 lakh crore investment in the next two months. The government is offering competitive incentives in every sector – from electric vehicle manufacturing to textiles to defence and tourism – to attract investors.

While 17 sectoral policies have already been amended with new incentive offers, the government is expected to make changes in eight more policies, which are likely to be announced by next week, officials said.

Later this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues will head to different countries – from the United Arab Emirates to the USA, Canada, Brazil, France, the UK, to Russia, Israel, Japan and South Korea – to hard sell “Brand Uttar Pradesh” through road shows.

The incentives offered range from giving capital subsidy of up to Rs 1,000 crore, land and equipment subsidy, 100 per cent exemption on stamp duty, and subsidised electricity rates to providing infrastructure and security.

“We want to bring industries to Uttar Pradesh by taking them out of their comfort zones. That is why we have to give them higher incentives to make it more viable for them to invest in UP. The idea is to make them first set up their units in UP,” Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure & Industrial Development Department) Arvind Kumar told The Indian Express.

While lucrative incentives are likely to burden the state exchequer, officials said that capital subsidy above Rs 500 crore will be spread over 10 to 20 years so that it would put less burden on the exchequer and at the same time should be enough to attract investment now.

The government is also simultaneously working on several policies to project Uttar Pradesh as manufacturing hubs for various products — from electric vehicles, toys and textiles to dairy products and defence sector equipment.

“Consultations are being held with stakeholders consultations. We are also taking inputs from Niti Aayog, and Invest India among others. In many cases, investors want the government to facilitate land purchase. All these things are being looked into,” Kumar said.

The government is also keen to promote the state as a destination for medical tourism, rural and religious tourism as well as for weddings.

“Uttar Pradesh has many destinations to promote. There are heritage monuments, forts, palaces, and people are keen to hold weddings against the backdrop of such monuments such as Warren Hastings Bungalow in Chunar, or Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi. We will not give incentives for holding weddings, but to the hospitality industry to conserve and renovate such heritage sites,” said Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary (Culture and Tourism).

The government is also identifying villages that can be promoted as destinations for “rural tourism”. It is also planning to develop golf courses in a bid to attract tourists.

Officials said that the government is aiming to attract investment of over Rs 30,000 crore in the tourism sector alone.

In the proposed tourism policy, which is yet to get the Cabinet nod, buildings built before 1950 are being defined as heritage buildings and they should have a minimum of six rooms to offer. The government would offer 25 per cent of the capital expenditure as reimbursement to not just develop but also conserve and preserve the site. Also, developers would be offered interest subsidy for 5 years on loans taken from financial institutions, officials said.

The policies that have been amended, and the incentives offered so far are:

Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy

*Referred to as “umbrella policy”, it categorises investment into four major categories – Large (Rs 50-200 crore), Mega (Rs 200-500 crore), Super Mega (Rs 500-3,000 crore) and Ultra Mega (Over Rs 3,000 crore) with three mutually exclusive incentive options of investment promotion subsidy, capital subsidy and net state GST reimbursement that are in turn graded by the regions of the state – the highest capital subsidy is offered in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal, followed by Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal (minus Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts), and lowest in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts.

*It also promotes the development of “private industrial parks”, wherein the state government would provide 25 per cent capital subsidy of up to Rs 45 crore depending on the region of investment.

Dairy Farm Development & Diary Product Promotion Policy

*It offers 10% subsidy on the cost of setting up and expansion of milk processing plants, purchase of spare parts but not exceeding Rs 5 crore.

*It also offers interest subsidy on loans for purchase of machinery, spare parts for up to Rs 10 crore for a period of 5 years.

*For new fodder manufacturing unit, interest subsidy will be given for 5 years of up to Rs 7.5 crore.

* It offers 25% reimbursement or up to Rs 20 lakh on transport costs for export, and 20% reimbursement or up to Rs 40 lakh on freight on board costs.

Textile and Garment policy

*It offers 25% subsidy on land purchase and 100% exemption on stamp duty, except in Gautam Budh Nagar exemption in 75%.

*It offers Rs 2 per KV subsidy on electricity charge of up to Rs 60 lakh per year per textile park and 25% reimbursement of the cost of research and development unit of up to Rs 2.5 crore.

* It offers 60% subsidy of up to Rs 1.5 crore on interest on loans.

* It also offers Rs 3,200 wage subsidy for each labourer employed.

UP Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Policy

*It offers 15% subsidy on purchase of electric vehicles or up to Rs 5000 for a two-wheeler, Rs 12,000 for a three-wheeler and up to Rs 1 lakh for a four-wheeler, a subsidy of up to Rs 20 lakh for purchase of an electric bus.

* It offers 30% capital subsidy of up to Rs 1,000 crore for first two “ultra mega battery projects”.

* It offers 100% exemption of road tax and registration free for the first three years.

Bio Energy Policy

*For production of compressed biogas, it offers Rs 75 lakh per tonne production subsidy.

* For bio-diesel, subsidy of Rs 3 lakh per kilolitre or up to Rs 20 crore will be given.

*In case of biogas plants set up with an investment of Rs 50 crore and more, the Government would construct 5 km of approach road from the unit to the main road.

MSMEs Promotion Policy

*Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions will be eligible for a capital subsidy of 25%, 20% and 15%, while those in the Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal regions will be eligible for a capital subsidy of 20%, 15% and 10%, respectively.

*SC/ ST and women entrepreneurs will be eligible for 2% additional capital subsidy.

*Capital subsidy under this policy has been capped at Rs 4 crore per unit.

*It offers interest subsidy of 50% or up to Rs 25 lakh, payable annually for five years. 60% interest subsidy of up to Rs 25 Lakh per unit for SC/ ST and women entrepreneurs.

* MSME projects with an area of 10 acres or more will be eligible for annual infrastructure interest subsidy of up to 50% or up to Rs 2 crore.

Defence and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy

*Units established in Defence and Aerospace sector will get 7% subsidy on back-ended capital would be provided not exceeding Rs 500 crore.

*It offers electricity supply, water supply, sewer and road facilities at the selected Defence nodes.