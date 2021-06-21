In UP Board evaluation scheme, more weightage to Class 10 score in 12

As per the state board's scheme, the total score will be based on three components -- 50 per cent marks to be based on Class 10 score; 40 per cent on Class 11 annual or half-yearly exam score, and the remaining 10 per cent on Class 12 pre-board exam score.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday unveiled the marking scheme for the Class 10 and 12 students of the state board following the cancellation of the exams due to the Covid pandemic situation.

In a clear departure from the CBSE’s 40:30:30 evaluation method, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) formula for intermediate (Class 12) students gives more weightage to the student’s Class 10 score (50%).

As per the state board’s scheme, the total score will be based on three components — 50 per cent marks to be based on Class 10 score; 40 per cent on Class 11 annual or half-yearly exam score, and the remaining 10 per cent on Class 12 pre-board exam score.

The CBSE’s evaluation strategy, on the other hand, had 30 per cent weightage based on the best three performing subjects in Class 10 board exams, 30 per cent on the final Class 11 exam and 40 per cent on unit test/mid-term/pre-board of Class 12.

For high school or Class 10 students of UP board, 50 per cent marks will be calculated on the basis of total marks obtained in Class 9 and the remaining 50 per cent on Class 10 pre-board score.

To calculate the final marks to be awarded, the UP board has made available the marks of Class 10 board exam, Class 11 final or half-yearly exam, and Class 12 pre-board and practical subject on its website.

For non-practical subjects in which the maximum marks are 100, students will be given 50 per cent marks of the average marks of all the subjects in Class 10, which will be added to 40 per cent of the total marks scored by the students in a specific subject in Class 11. Then, 10 per cent of total marks scored by the student in that specific subject in Class 12 pre-board will also be added for the final total marks.

In high school, the theory exam holds 70 per cent weightage and practical exams account for 30 per cent. The internal assessment marks have already been uploaded by the school.

The final marking for the theory part for Class 10 students will be on the basis of marks obtained in Class 9 and marks scored in Class 10 pre-board.

In the case of practical exams, if internal assessment marks of a student are not available, then the student will be awarded practical or internal assessment marks on the basis of his or her final marks in the subject.

Students, whose Class 11 marks or Class 12 pre-board marks for intermediate, Class 10 pre-board marks and Class 9 marks are not available, they will be promoted without awarding marks.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that this year a total of 56,04,628 students had registered for the board exams. Out of them, 29,94,312 were for high school (Class 10) and the rest 26,10,316 for the intermediate exams (Class 12).

Sharma said that an 11-member committee of senior officials of the secondary education department, principals of schools and other experts was constituted to make the formula of promoting students, and the committee received as many as 3,910 suggestions via email in this regard.

Due to special circumstances, the board has decided not to publish a merit list. This will also be the first time in the history of the UP board that 100 per cent students will be promoted, the deputy chief minister said, adding that the decision will help regularise the next academic session and the online classes for students of Class 11 will start shortly.

Students, who want to appear in the improvement examination, can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee, he added.