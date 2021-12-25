In temple town, CM: Ayodhya to be world class destination

Ayodhya would soon be connected with waterways, and no efforts would be spared to project the temple town as a “world-class destination”, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

“No efforts will be spared to present Ayodhya as a world-class destination with modern amenities and the global connectivity,” said Adityanath, who was in Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of a government ayurvedic college, 500 health wellness centers and 50-bed Ayush hospitals in six districts.

Attacking the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government in UP, Adityanath said “There was a pressing need for the government of Ram devotees to bring in a Ram Rajya in its true sense… People don’t want a government that fires bullets at Ram Bhakts.”

He said that work to connect Ayodhya with waterways would be undertaken by the central government. “Also, the work is on to connect all Ayurvedic colleges of the state with the Ayurvedic University,” said Adityanath, thanking the Central government for allotting an ayurvedic college to Ayodhya. “In a few days, the Prime Minister is going to lay the foundation stone of an international airport in Ayodhya. Then you can travel to any country from here,” he said.

Addressing another public meeting in Bahraich district, Adityanath alleged that previous UP governments led by the SP, BSP and Congress had never honoured Raja Suheldev. “An institution to be named after Maharaja Suheldev was a dream in Bahraich. But Modi ji turned this into a reality, and the foundation stone of a medical college named after Suheldev and Maharshi Balark was laid. A monument is being made in his memory. The SP, BSP and Congress would never honour Maharaja Suheldev who took down Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud,” said the CM.

According to a statement, Yogi laid foundation stones and inaugurated 98 development schemes worth Rs 35.38 crore.