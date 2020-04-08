In Rural UP: Among reasons for fleeing quarantine — family & farm

Villagers guard their wheat farm amid the lockdown near Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Villagers guard their wheat farm amid the lockdown near Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The harvesting season and a longing to meet families — these are among the main reasons why people, mostly migrant labourers, are fleeing quarantine centres, according to police. There have been several cases of people jumping quarantine in the past one week. However, villagers are not allowing the fleeing labourers to enter the village until the completion of the mandatory 14-day quarantine. This has forced many people to return to quarantine centres. In few cases, police caught them while on their way home. Here are a few cases:

Ayodhya: Seven people have been booked after they were found missing from the quarantine center at a primary school in Mavai area. The matter came to light when senior officials inspected of the center. All seven persons, who are local residents, later returned to be quarantined. The migrants workers were put in quarantine when they returned to Ayodhya. An FIR has been lodged against them under IPC sections 269 and 188, according police.

Rae Bareli: Nine migrant labourers, who were quarantined in Maharajganj area after their return to the district, fled the centre last week. Police said the men returned to the facility on their own after villagers refused to allow them stay in the village before they completed 14-days of quarantine.

Hathras: As many as 29 migrant workers escaped from a quarantine center opened at a primary school in Shadabad area on April 2. They are residents of two villages under Shadabad police station and kept in quarantine soon after they returned to their residence from the other states. Police registered case against them at the Shadabad police station. Police said all returned to the facility the following day.

Ambedkar Nagar: A youth has been booked for allegedly escaping from quarantine center in Ambedkarnagar last week. He was working in Kanpur and quarantined when he returned to his house at Bhiti area of Ambedkar Nagar district. His escape came to light during a police inspection. Police said that hours later the youth returned to the centre.

