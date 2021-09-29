In run-up to polls, RLD chief to hold ‘Ashirvad Yatra’ in west UP next month

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh on Tuesday announced an “Ashirvaad Path” Yatra in the districts of western Uttar Pradesh next month to thank people after the title of “Bade Chaudhary” was bestowed on him.

The new title was awarded to the RLD chief on September 19 after a “rasam pagdi” ceremony, following which he formally stepped into the shoes of his father and former RLD chief Ajit Singh who died in May. Since then, Jayant Chaudhary is being addressed as Chaudhary Jayant Singh, or “Bade Chaudhary”.

The yatra will begin on October 7 in Hapur and is scheduled to conclude in Baghpat on October 28 after covering 17 districts — Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Agra, Mathura, Bijnor, Noida, Moradabad, Rampur, and Shamli.

RLD national convenor Anupam Mishra told The Indian Express, “After becoming Chaudhary, he will now go to the public and take their blessings. Earlier, we thought we can call people at one place but then decided that we should start a new system and Jayant ji should go and meet these people. The yatra will start from October 7 and is scheduled to end on October 28.”

Mishra added, “He will be staying in each of the districts for two to three days. There he will meet everyone, interact with them, and take feedback. He will also be taking ideas from the people as the party is to prepare a manifesto before the elections and release the same. We are also changing our image that even though we are very much concerned about farmers, youth, women, health and employment, we are not limited to that only. In the second phase of the yatra, we will cover the entire Uttar Pradesh. If the local leaders want and plan, there will also be public meetings on a smaller scale.”