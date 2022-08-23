scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

In run-up to centenary year, RSS gears up to ramp up rural footprint in country

Interestingly, when the organisation will be running the programme, its political outfit, the BJP, will be looking for a third consecutive term at the Centre during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources in the RSS said that each 'shatabdi vistarak' will be assigned at least one rural block covering in an average 100 villages. (Express/File)

With a view to increasing its footprint in rural areas in the run-up to its centenary year in 2025, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to depute ‘shatabdi vistaraks’ at block level across the country.

Interestingly, when the organisation will be running the programme, its political outfit, the BJP, will be looking for a third consecutive term at the Centre during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources in the RSS said that each ‘shatabdi vistarak’ will be assigned at least one rural block covering in an average 100 villages. Their training has already begun after a decision was taken at the top level of the organisation a few weeks earlier.

Read in Explained |Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag

“By Vijayadashmi festival this year, ‘shatabdi vistaraks’ would be assigned their blocks which could be near their own native villages. In these blocks, they will focus on the organisation’s expansion till Vijayadashmi in 2025. They will start work on the ground by March 2023,” said an RSS functionary based in Uttar Pradesh.
A meeting of the RSS functionaries of ‘Purvi UP Kshetra’ (eastern UP) on the preparations of the ‘shatabdi vistarak’ programme will be held in Lucknow on August 27 and 28. The outfit’s ‘Purvi UP Kshetra’ comprises four regions — Awadh, Gorakhpur. Kashi and Kanpur.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

The functionary said that RSS has decided to not organise any grand celebrations on completion of its 100 years. It instead will utilise its resources for organising activities with a focus on organisational expansion, he added.

“If there are some functions at certain places, only people associated with the RSS will attend the celebrations. It is better that we reach out to people in areas which were left untouched so far,” said that functionary.

“In the next two years, the shatabdi vistaraks will spend at least 5-6 hours a day in the assigned villages and organise programmes on patriotism, discussions on social and national issues besides the RSS ideology,” he further said.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

For running these activities, they will take help of local RSS workers or create a team of volunteers where the outfit does not have any worker.

More from Lucknow

Also, the RSS will also run a programme called “supt shakti jagaran” in which the workers who become dormant over the period of time will be activated and engage them in organisational works.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:12:43 am
Next Story

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU Vice Chancellor, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement