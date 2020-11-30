In random testing, places of worship emerge most risky zone for Covid-19

Seven deaths were reported from state capital Lucknow and two from Gorakhpur, a Health department bulletin issued here said. (Representational)

In the random testing drive for the coronavirus, a positivity rate ranging between 0.74 per cent and 2.12 per cent has been observed among various groups in Uttar Pradesh. These samples were taken from religious places, sweet shops, restaurants, shopping malls, and rickshaw pullers and drivers. Of the samples taken from religious places, 2.12 per cent tests returned positive.

“We tested rickshaw pullers, and auto and other drivers. Total 55,741 samples were tested from them and just 413 (0.74 per cent) were found positive. Similarly, before Karwachauth, we tested beauty parlour employees and henna artists, and out of 53,916 samples, only 422 (0.78 per cent) were positive. Of 1,19,145 samples taken from sweet shops, only 2,172 (1.82 per cent) were found be to be positive. We also took samples from restaurants all over the state, and out of 60,702 samples, only 416 (0.68 per cent) were positive. At religious places, out of 1,14,976 samples, 2,438 (2.12 per cent) were positive. From shopping malls, we took 1,16,054 samples and 1,025 (0.88 per cent) of them were positive,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

He said more groups have been tested and the results are being analysed. On Monday, those who are regular to weekly markets and vegetable mandis in villages will be tested. From December, the state is starting a new week-long campaign under which district officials will plot their positive cases in the last 15 days on the district map and take random samples from the clusters formed.

“The motive behind these campaigns is that the Covid-19 spread is controlled. We are seeing a sudden jump in cases in several countries as part of a second wave. The same is there in some of our states such as Delhi. We want that the same is not the case in Uttar Pradesh and we have to be cautious till there is no vaccine or treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 24 more Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll to 7,742, while 2,036 new cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 5,41,873.

As far as new infections were concerned, Lucknow recorded 342 followed by 230 in Meerut, 123 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 113 in Ghaziabad and 108 in Kanpur.

As many as 2,618 patients have been discharged from hospitals since Saturday after recuperating from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,09,556.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 24,575, the bulletin stated.

Over 1.75 lakh samples were tested in a span of 24 hours in the state, and the number of tests conducted so far is more than 1.91 crore, it added.

Chairing a review meeting at his official residence here, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the public should be continuously made aware about ways to prevent the infection, an official statement said.

