In queue for rice, woman dies of ‘heart attack’

A 35-year-old woman, who fell unconscious while standing in a queue for free rice outside a fair price shop in Badaun district, died of heart attack on Friday, said the district administration citing the autopsy

report.

The administration said her family had adequate ration at home and she was a patient of hypertension.

The woman has been identified as Shamima Begum, a resident of Moindeen Nagar village under Kunwar Gaon police station in Badaun.

On coming to know about the death, District Magistrate Kumar Prashant had immediately sent a team led by District Supply Officer (DSO) Ramendra Pratap Singh to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

In its preliminary inquiry led by Singh, the district administration learnt that Begum had gone to neighbouring Pehladpur village to collect free rice from a fair price shop along with her two neighbours.

“We have recorded the statement of the fair price shop owner and also victim’s neighbours, who were stood in the queue outside shop to get rice. They informed us that she, after standing in the queue for around 10 minutes, suddenly fell unconscious. She was taken to hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” said Singh.

Begum is survived by her husband Mohammad Haneef, who works in Bijnor, two children – Mohammad Hasan (9) and daughter Raini (6) – said an officer. Victim’s mother-in-law Shahjahan Begum (68) was also staying with her.

