In PM’s December list for UP: AIIMS in Gorakhpur to Kashi Dham corridor

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate several mega infrastructure projects and launch new ones in the state this month.

On December 7, the PM is likely to visit Gorakhpur – the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – to inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project in July 2016, before the BJP came to power in the state.

The same day, the PM is likely to inaugurate the fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur.

From December 13, Modi is likely to camp in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

“The inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor is going to be a mega event. The ceremony will be streamed live at all BJP offices across the state and “jal abhishek” will be performed in local Shiv temples. Also, prasad of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will be distributed along with a coffee table book about the history of the temple in Varanasi,” a BJP leader said.

Chief Minister Adityanath recently visited Varanasi to review the preparations for the inauguration. The government has also decided to organise various cultural events for a month — from December 13 to January 14 — under “Bhavya Kashi, Divya Kashi” programme and Kashi Vishwanath Dham yatra.

A senior BJP functionary said that while in Varanasi, the PM is likely to address a meet of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, a farmers’ convention, and another convention of mayors of different cities from across the country.

According to sources in the party, the prime minister is also likely to visit Gonda in December regarding an irrigation project. He is likely to visit Kanpur for inaugurating a section of the Metro rail project.

He will also address a grand BJP rally in Lucknow during the culmination of the party’s six yatras. The six yatras, traveling through each assembly constituency, will cover the six regions of UP – Awadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Braj, and Paschim (west UP).

Sources said that PM is also likely to lay the foundation of Ganga Expressway, the 594-km highway project connecting Uttarakhand to the Bihar border, through UP districts of Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambha, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

In November, the PM had inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway and laid the foundation stone of Noida International airport in Jewar.