In past, only 15% govt funds benefitted poor: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Governor Anandiben Patel to address the joint session. (Express Photo Javed Raja/File) Governor Anandiben Patel to address the joint session. (Express Photo Javed Raja/File)

Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said that previous state governments have admitted that only 15% of the government funds reached the intended beneficiaries and the rest was distributed illegally.

Addressing an audience during a programme on the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana scheme, she said, “Previous governments have admitted that only 15% of their development funds reached the poor. The rest was distributed illegally. Thus, poverty was not eradicated, but the population of the poor increased.” She was joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Former governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik.

She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath for thinking about the welfare of poor from their heart. She also appealed to the poor to educate their children and take advantage of Kanya Sumangala Yojana to make themselves self-reliant through skill development.

Naik applauded the previous and present chief ministers for making food arrangements for leprosy patients and providing houses to them. He said that Adityanath sustained efforts of previous CMs for the welfare of leprosy patients.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App