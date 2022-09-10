scorecardresearch
In Meerut village, caste tension after murder, arson

The family members of the dead, Deepak Chauhan, who belongs to the Thakur community, allegedly set fire to the house of the accused – Ritik Sonker (26) and Golu Sonker (22) – who belong to the Dalit community, police said.

Both Ritik and Golu were arrested on Friday, police said. Police force has been deployed in the village, said Daurala DSP Ashish Sharma.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death and his uncle seriously injured allegedly by two brothers following a quarrel over liquor at Dulhera Chauhan village of Meerut district Thursday night, leading to caste tension.

The family members of the dead, Deepak Chauhan, who belongs to the Thakur community, allegedly set fire to the house of the accused – Ritik Sonker (26) and Golu Sonker (22) – who belong to the Dalit community, police said.

Both Ritik and Golu were arrested on Friday, police said. Police force has been deployed in the village, said Daurala DSP Ashish Sharma..

Deepak Chauhan’s family refused to hand over the body to the police for post-mortem examination for at least three hours demanding the house of the accused be demolished. They also sought adequate compensation for the victim’s family.

According to the FIR registered at the Pallavpuram police station, Deepak and his brother Sandeep had a heated exchange with Ritik and Golu around 7 pm over liquor. It has been alleged that Ritik, who is out on bail in another case, reached Deepak’s house around midnight along with his brother and an unidentified accomplice. When Deepak’s uncle Veer Singh (56) opened the door, the three stabbed him multiple times. Hearing cries, Deepak rushed to rescue his uncle and was stabbed too, the FIR stated.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Meerut where Deepak succumbed to his injuries. His uncle was said to be out of danger.

