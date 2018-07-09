In Meerut, three minors booked on sodomy charge

Three boys, aged between eight to 10 years, have been booked for allegedly sodomising their 10-year-old friend in Meerut, police said. They have not been detained. “The incident took place Wednesday when the kids were playing. After the victim returned home, he complained of stomach ache. His father then took him to a doctor who told him that his son has been sodomised. On Saturday, the father lodged a complaint against the three minors. Medical report has also confirmed sodomy,” SSP Rajesh Kumar Pandey said.

Local police station officer Mohammad Aslam said: “An FIR has been registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant section of POCSO Act. These are all children, so we are probing all angles before taking our next step.”

