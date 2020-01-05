In Meerut, police say those who died killed by other rioters

A total of 22 FIRs were filed following the violence on December 20 — three by citizens and the remaining by police. The 22 FIRs name 161 persons as accused and over 500 unidentified persons have been booked. (Express photo/File) A total of 22 FIRs were filed following the violence on December 20 — three by citizens and the remaining by police. The 22 FIRs name 161 persons as accused and over 500 unidentified persons have been booked. (Express photo/File)

For the five people killed in Meerut in the December 20 violence following protests against the new citizenship law, police say they were protesters who were killed by other protesters and no separate FIRs were filed in connection to their deaths.

“They are rioters themselves who were shot at by other rioters. We have videos which show the protesters fired shots and these were killed by those bullets,” said SSP, City, Ajay Kumar Sahni.

The deaths of Asif, Mohsin, Zaheer , Aleem and Mohammad Asif of Ahmednagar are noted in the general FIRs that contain details of rioting and no separate FIRs have been filed. Police officers said families of those killed have not filed separate complaints with the police.

“No separate FIRs needed to be lodged for those killed because not a single person died from a police bullet,” Sahni said.

“There is only entry and exit wound and no bullet was recovered from these bodies. So it cannot be verified if they succumbed to a police bullet,” another senior police officer said.

While police insists no bullet was recovered from the bodies of any of the five men who died on December 20, none of the families of those killed have received a copy of the post-mortem report yet. The Indian Express spoke to the families of at least two victims and they said that despite follow-ups with local police station, post-mortem copies were not provided.

“It will be shared in due course. The investigation is being done by local stations. They will take a call on this,” Sahni said.

Since December 20, officials said at least 38 Muslim men have been arrested in cases lodged in four police stations. None of them have moved for bail, the officers said.

“Not a single person is under detention in Meerut. We are making arrests,” Sahni said, adding that arrests are being made only when people have been seen in CCTV footage or other video recordings.

