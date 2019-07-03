In major rejig, UP govt transfers 22 IPS officers

In a major reshuffle of senior police officers, including Inspector Generals, Deputy Inspector Generals and district police chiefs, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the transfer of 22 IPS officers. While IGs of Prayagraj range, Kanpur and Meerut were replaced, new DIGs were posted at Saharanpur and Chitrakoot Dham ranges. An IG has replaced a DIG at Agra range while a DIG has been posted at Prayagraj range.

While IG Kanpur, Alok Singh, replaced IG Ram Kumar in Meerut in the same capacity, the latter was posted to PAC central zone in Lucknow. Prayagraj range IG Mohit Agarwal replaced Alok Singh in Kanpur range, KP Singh, who headed the police force at Kumbh Mela, replaced Agarwal as DIG of Prayagraj range. A Satish Ganesh, who has been replaced by Ram Kumar at PAC in Lucknow, has been posted as IG Agra range replacing DIG Love Kumar, who is now posted with Prisons in the same capacity.

Explained Move to improve law and order The major reshuffle of senior police officers by the BJP government in UP comes amid the growing attack by the Opposition over the law and order situation in the state. While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rejected the charge of growing crime rate, he has been taking several measures to deflate the Opposition’s attack by holding review meetings in the districts and directing police officers to take ‘pre-emptive’ actions against criminals.

Among district police chiefs, Upendra Agarwal, who was SSP Ghaziabad and had been promoted to DIG rank in January this year, was posted in same capacity heading the Saharanpur range while SSPs/SPs of Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, Kasganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Barabanki have been replaced.

Muzaffarnagar SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh has been posted at Ghaziabad in same capacity.

SP (Cyber Crime), Lucknow, Dhuley Satish Pradhan will be the new SP of Kasganj in place of Ashok Kumar who goes to 9th battalion og PAC Moradabad as commandant.

IPS officer Ashok Kumar was in the news recently last month when he allegedly told a section of media alleging that coming to office at 9 am daily was “torture.”

Ashok Kumar, then Kasganj SP, was replying to a question to a reporter. An explanation was sought from Kumar by UP DGP OP Singh. Later, Ashok Kumar told mediapersons that his statement was misrepresented.