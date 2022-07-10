scorecardresearch
In Lucknow, Yogi to inaugurate Lulu Mall today

Located at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, the mall will be home to the country's biggest brands, including Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store and Lulu Connect.

July 10, 2022 1:33:32 am
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Lulu Mall – the Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group’s fifth mall in the country – in Lucknow on Sunday. Spread across 2.2 million square feet, the mall will be opened to the public from July 11, a press release said.

More from Lucknow

During its groundbreaking ceremony that was organised in Lucknow recently, the Lulu Group showcased its upcoming shopping mall projects, in Prayagraj and Varanasi, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

