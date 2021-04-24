In Lucknow six arrested for selling Remdesivir in black market, 127 vials recovered: Police

Remdesivir is designed to obstruct the stage of replication, when the coronavirus creates copies of itself, followed endlessly by the copies creating copies of themselves. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Police Friday arrested six people here and recovered 127 vials of the Remdesivir injection used for Covid-19 treatment, taking the number of people arrested in the last nine days for allegedly hoarding the drug to 25.

The police have so far recovered 628 Remdesivir vials and 185 oxygen cylinders from all the accused, along with more than Rs 8-lakh cash. These arrests come at a time Uttar Pradesh is grappling with a shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police in Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) and Kanpur have recovered 258, 105 and 265 Remdesivir injections respectively during the arrests, said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. All the 185 oxygen cylinders were confiscated in Kanpur.

Of the six held in Lucknow on Friday, four were arrested in the Naka Hindola area with 116 vials, and two in Aminabad with 11. The police said they acted on information about people trying to sell Remdesivir in the black market.

Those four arrested near the Charbagh Metro station are Ram Sagar of Gonda, Anshu Gupta of Hardoi and Lucknow residents Amandeep Madan (from Talkatora) and Ankur Vaish alias Priyanka Raghuvanshi from Mohanlalganj. Amandeep works as a contractor in a private hospital in the city while and Ram Sagar is a contractor for King George’s Medical University, said the police, adding that the two were found carrying Rs 1.94 lakh. According to officials, the accused used code words “roti” and “lunch box” for Remdesivir during their conversations with potential customers.

The two men arrested in Aminabad were identified as Amir Abbas and Saurabh Rastogi, both residents of Lucknow. They were held near the Nazirabad police outpost as they were planning to sell Remdesivir. The police also found Rs 39,000 on them.