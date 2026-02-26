In Japan, Yogi Adityanath signs MoU with Yamanashi prefecture on green hydrogen technology

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On the second day of his visit to Japan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yamanashi prefecture on green hydrogen technology on Thursday. Under this agreement, Indian students will receive advanced training in Japan.
According to a government spokesperson, during the UP Investment Road Show held in Yamanashi, the chief minister presented the state’s new development policy and investment opportunities to the global industrial community.
During the event, Yogi said the MoU signed between the Uttar Pradesh Government and Yamanashi regarding green hydrogen technology would facilitate training in Japan for students from Uttar Pradesh’s advanced technical institutions. He added that this technology would be implemented in the state’s industry, public transport, and energy sectors.
The chief minister added that the state delegation participated in several government-to-government and government-to-business level meetings in Tokyo, where extensive discussions were held with Japanese industry groups with the support of the Indian embassy. He expressed special gratitude to the Yamanashi administration for taking proactive steps to advance investment dialogue.
Emphasis on technology and future sectors
Highlighting robotics as a key future technology, the chief minister said the Uttar Pradesh Government has allocated budget provisions to establish a centre of excellence for robotics. He expressed confidence that cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi would elevate India–Japan relations and significantly contribute to achieving energy self-reliance and bringing advanced technology to the public.
Presenting Uttar Pradesh’s strengths
The chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh, with a population of nearly 25 crore, is India’s largest state and is blessed by nature. The country’s most fertile land, abundant water resources, vast human capital, and rich spiritual and cultural heritage give Uttar Pradesh a unique identity. Today, Uttar Pradesh is among India’s fastest-growing economies, said Yogi.
Adityanath also said the Government is continuously taking initiatives to attract investment, facilitate industries, adopt new technologies, and expand global partnerships. He added that the high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh visited Japan with this approach.
The chief minister thanked the governor of Yamanashi prefecture and his team, stating that the Government of Japan and the Yamanashi administration provided the Indian delegation with a valuable opportunity to closely understand their key sectors and engage directly with industry leaders. He also welcomed the industry leaders present and members of the Indian community.
The chief minister recalled that the governor of Yamanashi visited Uttar Pradesh in December 2024, after which continuous dialogue, follow-up, and exchanges of delegations between the two governments strengthened cooperation. He said that after studies and reports by the business delegation, the Uttar Pradesh delegation arrived in Yamanashi at the governor’s invitation, where this cooperation has now taken concrete shape.
On this occasion, Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, Vice-Governor Junichi Ishidera, ministers, officials of the Uttar Pradesh Government delegation, industry leaders from Yamanashi, and members of the Indian community were present.
