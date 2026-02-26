In Japan, Yogi Adityanath signs MoU with Yamanashi prefecture on green hydrogen technology

On the second day of his visit to Japan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yamanashi prefecture on green hydrogen technology on Thursday. Under this agreement, Indian students will receive advanced training in Japan.

According to a government spokesperson, during the UP Investment Road Show held in Yamanashi, the chief minister presented the state’s new development policy and investment opportunities to the global industrial community.

During the event, Yogi said the MoU signed between the Uttar Pradesh Government and Yamanashi regarding green hydrogen technology would facilitate training in Japan for students from Uttar Pradesh’s advanced technical institutions. He added that this technology would be implemented in the state’s industry, public transport, and energy sectors.