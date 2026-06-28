In gangster’s death in police encounter, 72-year-old Shamli trader finds ‘closure’ to son’s murder

Raheesuddin (72), a Shamli-based trader, on Friday heaved a sigh of relief when he heard that the history-sheeter accused of killing his 12-year-old in 2000 was killed in a police encounter.

The 37-year-old accused, a minor at the time of the murder of Raheesuddin’s son Arif, faced 47 criminal cases of murder, robbery, dacoity and extortion registered against him in Shamli, Saharanpur and Haryana’s Panipat district, police said.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the trader is purportedly heard saying, “Today, after hearing that the man accused of murdering my son was killed in a police encounter, I feel that I have finally found some peace. I thank the Shamli police and the police of this country. I have waited for this day for a long time.”