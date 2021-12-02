In Cong test for aspiring spokespersons: Questions on party’s history, Indian freedom struggle & RSS

In the written assessment test that aspiring Congress district spokespersons are facing as part of the party’s Bane UP ki Awaz (Become the voice of UP) campaign, they are being asked about the Indian freedom movement and the role of the Congress, the Congress’s contribution to India’s development, and the alleged “dangerous” effects of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The party, which, on November 28, released the first set of results of the examination conducted to discover new spokespersons in the Lucknow Division, said the process also involves a group discussion and an interview. Sources said that till now an average of 20-30 applications had been received in each district. On Wednesday, the selection process will be held in Kanpur district. The entire campaign is being coordinated by spokesperson Uma Shankar Pandey, who has risen through the ranks from the Youth Congress. The party said state spokespersons had been assigned the responsibility of conducting the process in every district.

State Congress Media Department’s vice-chairperson Pankaj Srivastava said, “We have named the campaign Bane UP ki Awaz and the idea is to give an opportunity to the youth who want to become the voice of people for the Congress at the district level. First, the applications are collected. Then, we conduct a written test in which there are both objective and long questions and these questions are on the history of the party, the Indian freedom struggle, the RSS, Indian democracy, the Constitution as well as icons such as Ambedkar, Nehru, Maulana Azad et al.”

In the second portion of the process, candidates face a group discussion that tests their speaking skills. This is held under the supervision of state spokespersons. The candidates chosen are interviewed before the final results are declared.

Asked if there were any selection criteria, Srivastava said applications were being invited from all, including those who are not the party’s primary members.

“Since the elections are round the corner, we have to speed up the process. We plan to complete it as soon as possible,” he added.