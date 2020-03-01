In Aligarh, 22 FIRs filed against anti-CAA protesters

Six persons were injured in the clash on February 23. (Flie/PTI photo) Six persons were injured in the clash on February 23. (Flie/PTI photo)

Police have lodged 22 FIRs against men and women protesters at various police stations in connection with a clash on February 23 and thereafter in which six people, including two policemen, were injured in Aligarh district.

“Since the February 23 incident, notices have been issued to around over 500 people under section 107/116 of CrPC. The process is still on,” said Aligarh City Magistrate Vineet Kumar Singh. Under the sections, people seen as possible threats to peace are asked to execute bonds to maintain law and order.

The internet services, snapped after the incident, were restored on Friday.

An Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an additional superintendent of police-rank (ASP) officer has been formed to investigate the 22 cases.

On February 23, a clash had taken place between people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizenship (NRC), and police outside Uparkot Kotwali police station. Protesters, mostly women, had gathered outside the police station to seek permission for tents outside Shahjamal Eidgah for protection against cold. They have been protesting at Eidgah since January. The clash took place when police tried to disperse the crowd.

“Since February 23, more incidents of road blocks and hate speeches related to the anti-CAA protest took place in Aligarh. Of the 22 FIRs, 10 have been lodged at Kotwali police station. Other cases were lodged at different police stations such as Delhi Gate, Kwarsi and Civil Lines,” said Aligarh ASP (crime) Arvind Kumar, who is heading the SIT.

He said no one has been arrested. “A few people have been identified and action would be taken after collecting evidence against the accused,” said Kumar.

On the basis of police reports, the Aligarh district administration has issued notices to more than 500 people, asking them to maintain peace. Police are keeping a watch on around 1,200 history-sheeters in the district.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said the administration was looking into the roles of Aligarh Muslim University’s female students for instigating protesters on February 23.

In the last two months, Aligarh police have sent reports containing names of around 2,500 people to the district administration requesting it to issue notices to them under section 107/116 of CrPC. Police have also issued red cards to around 2,000 more people by warning them not to get involved in any crime. Police have also sent a report of over 40 people with criminal cases to the district administration, requesting it to execute personal bonds for good conduct.

“Preventive actions are being taken, keeping in mind Holi,” said a police officer.

Uparkot police in the district are also taking precautions to maintain peace. “We have sent a report of nearly 1,000 people, requesting the district administration to get them sign bonds. We issued red card notices to approximately 400 other people,” said SHO of Uparkot police station Ravindra Kumar Singh.

