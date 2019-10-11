In Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress banks on a political street-fighter for its revival in UP

Unlike in the past when it had chosen a popular face, the Congress has this time chosen a grassroots leader to lead the party in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh as it strives for revival ahead of the crucial Assembly election which is due in two years.

Forty-year-old Ajay Kumar Lallu, a son of a marginal farmer and a product of student politics, is known more for his agitations and dharnas rather than for being a popular face with a strong political background. With Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being directly in charge of the party affairs in the state, the selection of Lallu as the party’s UP chief last week surprised many political pundits. Sources in the party say that Priyanka, who has been leading from the front in taking on the BJP government on law and order and women safety issues, did not feel the need a popular face to head the state unit, but someone who can lead the “struggle”.

And Lallu — who was the leader of the Congress Legislature Party before he replaced actor-turned politician Raj Babbar as Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPC) chief — knows it very well.

Speaking to The Indian Express on how he intends to revive the party, which lost its bastion, Amethi, in the last Lok Sabha elections held in April this year and won only one seat — Congress president Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli — Lallu says that “winning back the trust of people through sampark (contact), samvad (dialogue) and sangharsh (struggle)” would be on his agenda.

Knowing it very well that the task ahead of him is not an easy one with the party having lost ground and workers left demoralised by regular defeats, he says that the Congress was built with “struggle” and that is what would help it revive in Uttar Pradesh.

“In my political career, I have given importance to three things. They are sampark, samvad and sangharsh. There are several challenges in Uttar Pradesh and we would directly connect with people on each issue, be it of farmers or youth… Sangharshon ka Congress ka aadhar raha hai aur sangharsh ke aadhar par hum janta ka vishwas haasil karenge (Congress has had the past of struggle, and it is based on these struggles for the people that we would win back the trust of people in Uttar Pradesh),” he says.

Most importantly, in a state, where caste politics plays a major role, Lallu belongs to Vaishya community, which comes under Other Backward Class. He hails from east Uttar Pradesh, where OBCs play a significant role in electoral politics. Call it a coincidence or a well-planned move of the Congress, the incumbent UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh as well as Samajwadi Party’s state unit, Naresh Uttam, both are OBC leaders. Not only this, even BSP, much to everyone’s surprise, had recently chosen an OBC leader — Shyam Singh Yadav — as its Leader in Lok Sabha.

Known for his simplicity and fighting spirit, Lallu made his entry into the Congress as a Youth Congress leader about a decade ago. He did post-graduation in Political Science from Kisan PG College in Kushinagar. It was during his college days that he contest the students’ body election and became the president of students’ union of his college. In 2007 UP Assembly elections, he first contested election as an Independent candidate but lost. He then went to Delhi to work as a daily wager but returned to the state and started participating in agitations over public issues. Local leaders say that he would participate in sit-ins outside police stations or tehsil office to raise the issues of people. Since then he has led several agitations, and many times, he had to go to jail.

In 2012 Assembly elections, he was fielded by the Congress from Tamukhi Raj constituency of Kushinagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and he won defeating the BJP candidate. Five years later, in 2017 Assembly elections when Congress could not win more than seven of the 403 seats in the state, Kumar won from Tamukhi Raj again. While many big names of his party failed to win in the BJP wave, Lallu was among the handful of Congress leaders who won against the odds defeating BJP candidate Jagdish Mishra with a bigger margin than in previous election — 18,000 votes.

He was made Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and he actively led walk-outs in the Assembly on different issues. On one occasion, members of the treasury benches, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, made fun of his name “Lallu”. He stood up and said that he was proud of his name “Lallu”, which has been given to him by his mother. After that episode, none of his political opponents teased him for his name.

Even as the CLP leader, he was seen travelling by train or public buses. “While all his three brothers are married, he did not marry and decided to work for the public. He lives with his mother and father,” people close to him say.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was seen closely travelling with Priyanka Gandhi during her much-hyped Ganga Yatra. Soon, he was made working president of the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Despite the party’s dismal poll performance that led to most of the party leaders taking a back seat, Lallu continued to participate in protests and raise the peoples’ issues inside and outside the Assembly. In his home district Kushinagar, he led a campaign against land mining last year and was sent to jail. He played an active role during Priyanka Gandhi’s protest over the killing of tribals in Sonbhadra district, for which she was detained and not allowed to visit the village to meet the victims.

“At this point, the party needs someone who would be ready to work on the ground day and night and without any hesitation against odd situations. He would not be afraid to stage sit-ins for days or go to jail, raising public issues. That is what party needs at present for revival,” said a senior state Congress leader.

While many say that with several pending cases against him, including those under Railway Act, for rioting, that may pose a problem for him, a close aide of Lallu said, “None of these cases is related to any personal incident. These are cases registered against him for raising public issues.”