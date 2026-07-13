In a show of strength, Rohit Mishra takes charge of BJYM UP chief with a roadshow

Rohit Mishra formally took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Uttar Pradesh president on Sunday after leading a roadshow in Lucknow that turned into a show of strength, with a large convoy of vehicles and thousands of supporters accompanying him.

The procession began at the 1090 crossing and ended at the BJP state headquarters. At the starting point, a crane was used to place a giant floral garland around Mishra, while videos from the roadshow showed him waving a sword. The procession caused traffic congestion for nearly an hour in parts of central Lucknow.

After assuming charge at the BJP’s state headquarters, Mishra addressed party workers at a “Yuva Samvad” programme, where he targeted the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, accusing them of pursuing caste politics while asserting that the BJP would unite society through nationalism.