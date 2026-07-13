In a show of strength, Rohit Mishra takes charge of BJYM UP chief with a roadshow

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Rohit Mishra formally took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Uttar Pradesh president on Sunday after leading a roadshow in Lucknow that turned into a show of strength, with a large convoy of vehicles and thousands of supporters accompanying him.
The procession began at the 1090 crossing and ended at the BJP state headquarters. At the starting point, a crane was used to place a giant floral garland around Mishra, while videos from the roadshow showed him waving a sword. The procession caused traffic congestion for nearly an hour in parts of central Lucknow.
After assuming charge at the BJP’s state headquarters, Mishra addressed party workers at a “Yuva Samvad” programme, where he targeted the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, accusing them of pursuing caste politics while asserting that the BJP would unite society through nationalism.
“They will come with the arithmetic of caste, while we will go to the people with the account of development. They will divide society in the name of caste; the BJP will unite it through nationalism,” he said.
Looking ahead to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mishra said every BJYM worker would work with “full energy and commitment” to ensure the BJP’s return to power for a third consecutive term. He urged party workers to take the Narendra Modi government’s achievements to every household and begin preparations for the polls immediately.
Claiming that the BJP government had ensured transparent recruitment and expanded infrastructure through expressways, airports and medical colleges, Mishra alleged that Uttar Pradesh before 2017 was known for crime, corruption and “caste-based recruitment”, while under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, law and order had improved and recruitment was being conducted on merit.
Former BJYM state president Pranshudutt Dwivedi said the youth wing had played an important role in nation-building and expressed confidence that the organisation would expand further under Mishra’s leadership.
A native of Pratapgarh, Mishra is a former president of the Allahabad University Students’ Union. He previously served as the BJYM’s Uttar Pradesh vice-president and has also been associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
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