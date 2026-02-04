In a pilot project, UP Police personnel undergo training to boost behavioural & operational skills

“This is a structured, competency-based capacity-building training programme aimed at strengthening the behavioural competence, operational soft skills, and real-life decision-making abilities of police personnel,” Sabharwal said.

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Police Training in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), organised a workshop, a pilot project, at the police headquarters on Tuesday in an attempt to boost the behavioural, social, and technical skills of officers and personnel of the state police force.

The three-day module was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna.

TISS Vice-Chancellor Badri Narayan Tiwari; Director General, Directorate of Police Training Rajeev Sabharwal were also present.

Addressing the trainees at the inaugural session of the training workshop, DGP Krishna said that training is the foundation of personal and professional development of any individual, and added that the success of the world’s best institutions and security forces lies in their continuous and high-quality training as he emphasised the importance of training in the police force.