In a pilot project, UP Police personnel undergo training to boost behavioural & operational skills

“This is a structured, competency-based capacity-building training programme aimed at strengthening the behavioural competence, operational soft skills, and real-life decision-making abilities of police personnel,” Sabharwal said.
The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Police Training in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), organised a workshop, a pilot project, at the police headquarters on Tuesday in an attempt to boost the behavioural, social, and technical skills of officers and personnel of the state police force.
The three-day module was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna.
TISS Vice-Chancellor Badri Narayan Tiwari; Director General, Directorate of Police Training Rajeev Sabharwal were also present.
Addressing the trainees at the inaugural session of the training workshop, DGP Krishna said that training is the foundation of personal and professional development of any individual, and added that the success of the world’s best institutions and security forces lies in their continuous and high-quality training as he emphasised the importance of training in the police force.
He said that the 40 participating officers were selected from the state police force of 4 lakh personnel, which in itself is a matter of pride. DGP Krishna said, “Along with knowledge and skills, attitude and behaviour are extremely important as they determine the real success of an officer. Also, communication — both verbal and non-verbal — holds special significance in policing as interaction and behavior with the public shape the image of the police force.”
DGP Krishna also expressed confidence that this training would have a positive and constructive impact not only on the organisation as a whole but also on the personal lives of the participating officers.
Professor Tiwari said providing training to connect the Uttar Pradesh Police — the world’s largest police force — with human sensitivity is an important task.
Story continues below this ad
“TISS aims to support the police in developing into a more sensitive, effective, and humane service,” he said.
Sabharwal said that the main objective of the training programme is to enable police personnel to adopt a more efficient and balanced approach in dealing with challenges related to behaviour, communication styles, and modern technological platforms. These subjects have already been included in the basic training programs of constables, sub-inspectors, and deputy superintendents of police.
“This is a structured, competency-based capacity-building training programme aimed at strengthening the behavioural competence, operational soft skills, and real-life decision-making abilities of police personnel,” Sabharwal said.
The programme equips officers to respond professionally, sensitively, and legally in high-pressure situations, public interactions, and digital environments. The model adopts experiential and activity-based learning methods, including case-based discussions and role plays, to ensure practical application, skill integration, and professional readiness. The key focus of the training program is based upon three integrated pillars – Behavioral Module, Operational Soft Skills and Caselets which is learning through presentation of real-life cases, he added.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More