In a first, UP Defence Corridor to set up pavilion at Aero Show

This year Aero India exhibition will be organised from February 3 to 5.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said for the first time, the UP Defence Corridor will be a part of the upcoming International Aero India-2021 show in Bengaluru.

The Aero India exhibition is organised every alternate year and is regarded as one of the major exhibitions for aerospace and defence industries.

This year it will be organised from February 3 to 5.

“Our team is ready and several foreign defence companies have signed agreements to put their units in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, and their work is in progress. It will surely be able to attract more companies to come to Uttar Pradesh,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, who is also the CEO of UP Defence Corridor, said.

The UP Defence Corridor is being set up at six places in the state – Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra and Lucknow.

“During Aero India-2021, visitors will be made aware of the activities, policies and current investments made by UPEIDA (the nodal agency for setting up the Defence Corridor). A seminar will also be held on February 4 to showcase the Defence Corridor. Also, about 15 MOUs are expected to be signed on February 5 with an investment of over Rs 3,000 crore,” a government spokesperson said.

According to the official, 94 per cent of total project land in Jhansi, 96 per cent in Chitrakoot, 92 per cent in Aligarh and 81 per cent in Kanpur has been purchased or requisitioned or transferred.

“Almost the entire acquired land for the Defence Corridor in Aligarh has been allotted to investors and the process of acquisition of additional land is in progress. Initially, there is a plan to build a defence park on 78 hectares of land in Aligarh,” said a government spokesperson.

“In Lucknow, HAL and BDL have demanded about 250 acres of land. Along with this, proposals from 5-6 small and medium industries have also been received. The district administration is trying to identify the land in Lucknow,” the spokesperson added.

The official said that the Indian Navy has formalised a ‘Naval Innovation and indigenisation Organisation’ (NIIO) plan that includes setting up of Naval Technology Acceleration Council and a Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDA).

“An MoU between the Navy and UPEIDA has been signed,” the official added.