In a first since April, Uttar Pradesh records fewer than 20K active cases

In the last 24 hours, the Covid test positivity rate was only 0.3 per cent. While the daily toll declined, it is still a matter of concern as 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone below 20,000 for the first time on Saturday since its second wave started in April. Only 1,092 new cases were recorded, while 4,346 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

“The state reported a steep decline in fresh cases for the 36th consecutive day. Merely, 1,092 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The decline has been over 94 per cent since the peak, which recorded 3.10 lakh cases on April 30,” the Chief Minister said in a high-level Covid review meeting on Saturday, while expressing satisfaction over the situation.

“According to the latest situation, the total number of active cases in Bulandshahr and Bareilly districts has come down to 600. In 67 districts of the state, the number of active cases has gone below the 600-mark. Looking at the current recovery pace, it is expected that the active caseload might come below 600 in four to five districts by Monday,” the CM added.

As many as 3,09,017 samples were tested – using both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests – on Friday. Claiming to conduct the highest number of tests, the state government has tested a total of 5,10,32,967 samples for Covid-19 till date. In the last 24 hours, the Covid test positivity rate was only 0.3 per cent. While the daily toll declined, it is still a matter of concern as 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,346 patients were discharged from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 16,56,763 people have recovered. This increased the recovery rate in the state to 97.6 per cent, much higher than the national recovery rate.

A statement issued by the state information department said in sharp contrast to the most populous state, the Daily Positivity Rate is much higher in other states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra. The Covid testings in these states were also much less as compared to Uttar Pradesh, it added.