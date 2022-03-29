Imran Masood: ‘BSP votes moved to BJP… But ultimately, all votes will come to SP, there’s no other option’

Before the UP Assembly polls, former Saharanpur MLA Imran Masood switched sides from the Congress to the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying it was necessary to back the Akhilesh Yadav-led party to defeat the BJP. Masood, who had made the headlines in 2014 for a hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was once the Congress’s leading face from the minority community in western UP. He talks to The Indian Express about the election results.

You repeatedly said before the polls that the Congress would not get votes despite Priyanka Gandhi’s hard work, and should instead ally with the SP. How do you see the results?

As far as the Congress is concerned, the results are as expected. Whatever I said was not just my voice but the voice of many leaders within the party. From day one of the election, it was visible that the public did not see the Congress as being in the fight. I fail to understand that if I could see what was happening on the ground, then why did not they? I tried my best to explain it to the leadership, but, unfortunately, I failed. The results are not a surprise to even to Congressmen in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress’s ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ campaign received a huge response from young women and girls.

Many things look good on posters but not on the ground, and this campaign was one such thing. It was a good poster campaign but not a campaign for an election. The idea was good but the public was not convinced that the party could form the government in Uttar Pradesh and had made up its mind to choose between the SP and the BJP. Anyone on the ground could see that. I had said as much before leaving the party. Priyanka Gandhi was working hard but it was not enough to get votes and it has been proven. I am not in the Congress now and it is on them to contemplate now.

What about the SP? You joined it with much hope, saying it was in the name of jamhuriat (democracy).

Akhilesh ji worked hard and built a strong campaign and there is no doubt that even the public supported him. Though something went wrong, Akhilesh ji did not miss anything. Some of the big names were defeated despite all the public support. The public spoke differently on the ground and the results revealed something else. That is why I personally feel that elections should be held only on ballot papers as it is easier to manipulate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Till EVMs are there, only those whom Modi ji wants to see win will emerge victorious, the rest will lose. To secure democracy, it is necessary to conduct elections using ballot papers.

What is your take on the BSP’s performance? Was the SP able to consolidate minority votes as claimed?

The question is no longer one of minority and majority. It has been done by the BJP just to create a divide. It is a 100 per cent fact that the BSP’s votes transferred to the BJP and it benefited the BJP in close contests with the SP. But ultimately, all the votes will come to the SP as there is no other option. The circumstance is such that people will have to move towards the SP in the coming days.

Do you regret not contesting this election?

I have no regrets. I had made up my mind before the polls about not contesting. As for the future, I will do what my leadership asks me to do. I am with the SP now and plan to remain with the party.