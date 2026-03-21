IMD issues red, orange alerts for many UP districts, Yogi orders crop damage assessment

Experts warned of a widespread thunderstorm activity across central, eastern and north-western UP (File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts of Uttar Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated incidents of hailstorm over the next 24 hours.

Experts warned of damage to the standing crops, particularly wheat, due to strong winds amid an intensified weather activity under the influence of western disturbance.

Meanwhile, taking a note of unseasonal rainfall, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure quick assessment of crop damage. Emphasising that farmers’ interests are paramount, he instructed all district magistrates to conduct on-ground inspections and submit real-time reports.

The Chief Minister also directed the relief commissioner to maintain a direct coordination with field officers to ensure timely flow of information and avoid delays in relief measures.