IMD issues red, orange alerts for many UP districts, Yogi orders crop damage assessment

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts of Uttar Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated incidents of hailstorm over the next 24 hours.
Experts warned of damage to the standing crops, particularly wheat, due to strong winds amid an intensified weather activity under the influence of western disturbance.
Meanwhile, taking a note of unseasonal rainfall, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure quick assessment of crop damage. Emphasising that farmers’ interests are paramount, he instructed all district magistrates to conduct on-ground inspections and submit real-time reports.
The Chief Minister also directed the relief commissioner to maintain a direct coordination with field officers to ensure timely flow of information and avoid delays in relief measures.
The IMD has warned of intense thunderstorms with hails and strong winds (50–60 kmph) in some pockets of Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Basti, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and adjoining areas. These districts are likely to witness hailstorms, lightning strikes, moderate rainfall and strong winds, posing risk to crops, power lines and temporary structures.
Also, moderate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40–60 kmph) are likely in Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi), Varanasi, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Hardoi, Sitapur, Bahraich, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit and parts of Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur districts.
These areas are likely to see localised disruptions amid light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms.
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Experts warned of a widespread thunderstorm activity across central, eastern and north-western UP, gusty winds up to 60 kmph in some parts, isolated hail events in “red-alert” areas amid fluctuating temperatures due to clouds and rain.
They warned of continued light to moderate spells of rain in several districts.
With the changes in the weather at a critical stage for rabi crops, experts warned that strong winds pose a risk of lodging to the wheat crop.
They said that mustard, gram and pulses may suffer grain damage and quality loss due to rain or hailstorm. Then, vegetables and horticulture crops may face physical damage and fruit drop as well as per the warning.
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In an advisory, the IMD said farmers should harvest mature crops immediately and store them safely. They should avoid spraying and field operations during storm activity and ensure proper drainage in fields, it said.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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