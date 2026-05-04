Imam found dead on railway tracks in Bareilly: Wife alleges murder, cops lodge FIR

The deceased, Maulana Tauseef Raza from Kishanganj district, was an imam at a mosque in Siwan. (Express Photo)

Days after the body of a 30-year-old cleric, Tauseef Raza, was found on the railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, police said they have lodged an FIR under sections of murder based on a complaint by his wife.

In her complaint, Raza’s wife, Tabassum Khatoon, alleged that some passengers in his coach brutally assaulted him and threw him from the moving train, killing him, and making it appear like an accident.

“We have registered the case and have begun the investigation,” said Circle Officer, Government Railway Police, Anil Kumar Verma.

Raza, who was from Bihar’s Kishanganj district, was an imam at a mosque in Siwan. He had travelled to Bareilly to attend the Urs.