Youve managed to carve a niche in Bollywood pretty fast. Brand Asin is spiralling upwards.

Thats a misconception because Ive been the national brand ambassador for Mirinda for three years. Similarly,Ive been associated with Colgate and Tanishq since my days in the South. The only difference is that now people recognise the face they see.

Are there any upsides or downsides to fame in this industry?

Ive been here for a year now but,honestly,its no different here than it was down South. But yes,this industry offers a larger playground and the exposure is much more. On the whole,its been a pleasant experience. I am glad that my work has made people eager to write about me. Sadly,I have neither a boyfriend nor a very controversial life.

Youve been at the centre of many controversies and rumours.

A lot of baseless stuff gets written and Ive been misquoted everywhere. I have no idea where the news about Salman Khan gifting me a house came from. Its an outdated publicity stunt from the 80s. I have no complaints though,and I choose to look at the positive side of things.

Do you miss your home town?

I dont get to go to Kerala very often any more. In fact,the last time I went was after two years to attend an award function. It was a relief after chaotic city life,but five minutes later,I was missing Mumbai. I guess I dont like to be away from work for too long. But yes,I do miss the scenery.

Do you go out much in the city?

No,I dont since I dont enjoy clubbing. And since I neither smoke nor drink,its pretty pointless. But I do meet my friends every now and then. I understand the importance of networking but Id rather go somewhere because I enjoy it rather than to be seen at the right place at the right time.

Youre said to maintain a distance from your co-stars.

That isnt true. Im a very friendly person and I love meeting people  Im a complete peoples person. Star Screen Awards this year was a great platform to meet people and thats how I got to know Deepika (Padukone) better. Im also on good terms with Sonam (Kapoor) and we keep in touch.

You play a singer in Vipul Shahs London Dreams as well as in one of the Mirinda ads. Is there a singer in Asin?

I have been offered to sing a background score in the past but I wish to concentrate on my acting career. As for Mirinda,Im the one screaming in the ad,the singings been done by someone else.

