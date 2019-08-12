Illegal sand mining: Majri villagers demand closure of legal stone crushers too

THE RESIDENTS of villages falling in Majri block are demanding closure of even legal stone crushers in the area. The residents of Kubaheri, Mianpur Changar and Dulwan-Khaddri villages have been sitting on an indefinite protest against illegal sand mining in the area which entered day 12 on Sunday.

At present, as many as 22 stone crushers are operating in the area which process gravel. The protesting residents allege that the gravel was being dug up from the fields in their villages. The district administration sealed 10 crushers last week after it was found that the crushers were being run without taking any permission from the district administration and the mining department.

Ram Singh, who is spearheading the protest, told Chandigarh Newsline that they will not let even the legal crushers to operate in the area as the illegal miners have already done a lot of damage to their fields. He added that they would soon meet the Deputy Commissioner in this connection.

“If there is no legal mining site, why the administration allowed the crushers to operate in the area? Earlier we were demanding the closure of illegal crushers but now we will not allow even the legal crushers to operate,” Ram Singh said.

Bhag Singh, who started a crusade against illegal sand mining and was also also attacked by the mining mafia two months ago, alleged that the illegal business was going on in the guise of operating legal crushers.

He said, “There were 10 illegal crushers operating in the area. The electricity connections were given to those crushers. How could it happen? The administration is yet to check from where the raw material is being taken for processing at the crushers being run legally.” Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that they have sealed the illegal crushers and also tightened the noose around illegal mining activities in the area. He, however, said that they act as per the mining policy and allow the legal crushers to operate.

The indefinite protest started by the villagers entered day 12 on Sunday. The villagers were keeping a vigil in the area and did not allow the tipper trucks to operate.