‘Illegal’ prison visit: ED seeks details of case against jailed MLA’s wife

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) has sought details from Chitrakoot police of a case registered against jailed SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari’s wife and her driver after they were arrested from the district jail last week.

The ED will look into possibilities if Abbas’s wife Nikhat Bano was helping her husband in any way that might affect the evidence in the PMLA case against him being investigated by the agency, sources said.

The police claimed to have recovered two phones and cash from the possession of Nikhat, when she was spotted inside the district jail last week. They also claimed that Nikhat entered the jail without completing the formalities for visitors. There were allegations that Nikhat used to visit the Chitrakoot jail almost daily to meet Abbas and stay on the premises for hours.

Abbas Ansari, a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA, has been lodged in jail since November last year after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in connection with a money-laundering case. Days after his wife’s arrest, Abbas was transferred to Kasganj jail.

“Except for the ED case, Abbas has been granted bail in all other cases. We have sought details of the recent case against Abbas, his wife and others to look into the allegations levelled against them in the FIR. The next course of action will be decided after going through the case details,” said a senior ED officer. He added that a chargesheet has been filed against Abbas and others in the case and the trial is yet to begin.

Abbas’s father, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, is lodged at the Banda district jail.